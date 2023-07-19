Are high temperatures driving up your electricity bill? Here’s how to save money

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If your electricity bill is looking particularly high this summer, you’re not alone. Heat records are being broken across the country, with Atlanta often in the mid to high 90s.

That’s why Georgia Power is giving out tips on how to reduce your electricity bill. Here’s a few to keep handy.

Set your thermostat — and don’t change it

Georgia Power recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees Fahrenheit and using fans to keep cool. Every degree counts, with a single degree decreasing energy use by 3% to 4%.

Change your air filter

Have your air conditioning unit work smarter, not harder. By changing your air filter out once a month, your AC won’t be clogged, saving on energy.

Keep the heat out of your home

Block the sun from your house by closing curtains and blinds — especially during the middle of the day, when the sun is strongest.

Wash your clothes cold, not hot

Washing your clothes with cold water means that you spend less energy warming the water up. Cold water also damages clothes less, reducing wrinkles and fading.

Cook with your grill

Cooking with a grill or smoker outside can help cut down on indoor heat, compared with cooking with a stovetop or oven. So does using a slow cooker or microwave.

Fill your fridge up

Cooling air takes more energy than cooling liquids or solids in the fridge, so make sure your fridge is full. Also check that your refrigerator is set to a manufacturer-recommended temperature.

Reduce “phantom energy loss”

“Phantom energy loss” is a lot less spooky than it sounds. It refers to the energy wasted when devices are plugged in but not being actively used. Consider buying a smart power strip, which stops charging products that are in standby, or using energy-saving settings on your phone or appliances.

If you’re looking to make even more energy improvements to your home, Georgia Power has a few options. The Home Energy Improvement Program and Energy Assistance for Savings & Efficiency Program help residents assess their homes and optimize energy use, which may make you eligible for extra savings under a federal tax incentive.

