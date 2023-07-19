3-Degree Guarantee
Augusta 4-vehicle crash blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car

Augusta wreck blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car.
Augusta wreck blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia State Patrol says a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to a hospital.

Authorities say at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident with injuries at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Milledgeville Road.

The Georgia State Patrol said a green 1998 stolen Honda Civic was traveling south on Olive Road, driven by a 12-year-old.

The 12-year-old ran a red light at its intersection with Martin Luther King, causing a crash involving three other vehicles that were not at fault, according to GSP.

Although local authorities said one person was taken to a hospital, GSP reported no injuries.

