Bezos Earth Fund to give millions for green spaces in underserved communities

The Bezos Earth Fund announced millions of dollars for four Atlanta non-profits as part of an initiative to help green spaces in underserved communities.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Bezos Earth Fund announced millions of dollars for four Atlanta non-profits as part of an initiative to help green spaces in underserved communities.

Gangstas to Growers is one of the organizations receiving $1 million to expand food justice initiatives, create jobs for at-risk and formerly incarcerated youth and be a staple in an underserved community.

“It’s going to go directly towards our young people, investing in staff, really firming up our infrastructure,” founder Abiodun Henderson said. “Build structures and boost production on Black-owned farms.”

The other nonprofits in Atlanta include On Da Farm, HBCU Green Fund Atlanta, and Partnership for Southern Equity totaling $7.9 million.

The organizations say this funding will help to build a strong equity ecosystem and provide healthy food options for families.

