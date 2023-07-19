Clayton Co. mother pushes for new law after 19-year-old daughter kidnapped, murdered

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “He was just screaming ‘Mrs. Jones, Mrs. Jones, bae wake up!’ and that’s when I asked ‘Did you shoot her?’”

That’s the conversation a Clayton County mother said she had with Cameron Hopkins, the ex-boyfriend and alleged killer of her 19-year-old daughter, Khaliyah Jones.

It was Sunday night.

Moments earlier, police said Khaliyah was kidnapped at gunpoint and shot to death inside Hopkins’ car. The tragedy happened exactly one year to the day from when police said Cameron Hopkins kidnapped Khaliyah once before.

The 20-year-old was out on bond.

This time, police said Hopkins came to Khaliyah’s work at a Fayetteville restaurant and held her at gunpoint.

“I’m not mad at her for getting in the car. I look at her like a hero, because she sacrificed Khaliyah because she didn’t want anyone else hurt,” Jones said.

After a high-speed chase that ended at Lovejoy High School, investigators said Hopkins began shooting at police who used pepper spray in an attempt to get him to surrender.

Inside the car, Khaliyah was found dead.

Khaliyah’s mother said Hopkins had been threatening her daughter for years.

“He was a narcissist and possessive and he wanted to control my baby’s life. And he meant that if he could not have her, no one else would,” she said.

There’s only one thing bringing her comfort in this tragic time.

“He can’t have her anymore. She’s free. She’s free and I forgive him,” said Jones.

Going forward, Khaliyah’s mother said she won’t stop fighting for justice for her daughter.

“I’m going to be at the courthouse every trial date because we’re going to get a law and it’s going to be Khaliyah’s law. And we’re going to get some changes about these perpetrators being able to be bonded out,” she said.

Hopkins made his first court appearance Tuesday morning on charges of murder with malice, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He was denied bond.

A preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

