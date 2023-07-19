Cobb Sheriff K9 helps find missing elderly woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says one of their K9s helped locate a missing elderly woman this week.

K9 Shax and his handler, Deputy Bales, assisted Cobb Police with a search for the missing woman Monday night.

After about an hour of searching, they found the woman in a wooded area in Kennesaw. It was all captured on body camera footage.

K9 Shax tracked a missing woman for more than an hour in the woods of Cobb County.

In the video you can hear Deputy Bales say “you did good, that’s a good boy,” after Shax found the missing woman.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the woman’s identity or how long she had been missing.

