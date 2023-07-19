3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cobb Sheriff K9 helps find missing elderly woman

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the woman’s identity or how long she had been missing.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says one of their K9s helped locate a missing elderly woman this week.

K9 Shax and his handler, Deputy Bales, assisted Cobb Police with a search for the missing woman Monday night.

After about an hour of searching, they found the woman in a wooded area in Kennesaw. It was all captured on body camera footage.

K9 Shax tracked a missing woman for more than an hour in the woods of Cobb County.

In the video you can hear Deputy Bales say “you did good, that’s a good boy,” after Shax found the missing woman.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the woman’s identity or how long she had been missing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cameron Hopkins
Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-girlfriend
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role

Latest News

David Stovall
65-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Atlanta, police say
Neighbors upset after 400-year-old tree was removed without proper permit
Neighbors upset after 400-year-old tree was removed without proper permit
Cobb County K9 unit tracks down missing elderly woman
Neighbors upset after 400-year-old tree was removed without proper permit