DeKalb County cooling centers to open for Thursday’s heat advisory
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Starting Thursday, cooling centers will open across DeKalb County because of a heat advisory.
Libraries and recreation centers in DeKalb County will be available as cooling centers. The centers will be open during each location’s normal business hours, county officials said.
At the recreation centers, one room will be designated for the cooling center and water fountains will be available. There will also be free pool access from 2-4 p.m. during the heat advisory.
Where are the recreation centers in DeKalb County?
- Exchange Recreation Center
- Gresham Recreation Center
- Hamilton Recreation Center
- Lucious Sanders Recreation Center
- Mason Mill Recreation Center
- Midway Recreation Center
- N.H. Scott Recreation Center
- Redan Recreation Center
- Tobie Grant Recreation Center
Water fountains will also be accessible at libraries.
Where are the libraries in DeKalb County?
- Brookhaven Library
- Chamblee Library
- County Line-Ellenwood Library
- Covington Library
- Decatur Library
- Doraville Library
- Dunwoody Library
- Embry Hills Library
- Flat Shoals Library
- Gresham Library
- Hairston Crossing Library
- Lithonia-Davidson Library
- Northlake-Barbara Library
- Redan-Trotti Library
- Salem-Panola Library
- Scott Candler Library
- Scottdale-Tobie Grant Homework Center
- Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library
- Stonecrest Library
- Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library
- Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library
- Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library
The DeKalb County Department of Human Services at 30 Warren Street will also be a cooling center from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
