DeKalb County cooling centers to open for Thursday’s heat advisory

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Starting Thursday, cooling centers will open across DeKalb County because of a heat advisory.

Libraries and recreation centers in DeKalb County will be available as cooling centers. The centers will be open during each location’s normal business hours, county officials said.

UPCOMING HEAT ADVISORY: First Alert issued for dangerous heat index on Thursday

At the recreation centers, one room will be designated for the cooling center and water fountains will be available. There will also be free pool access from 2-4 p.m. during the heat advisory.

Where are the recreation centers in DeKalb County?

Water fountains will also be accessible at libraries.

Where are the libraries in DeKalb County?

The DeKalb County Department of Human Services at 30 Warren Street will also be a cooling center from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

