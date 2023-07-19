DeKalb County cooling centers to open for Thursday’s heat advisory

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Starting Thursday, cooling centers will open across DeKalb County because of a heat advisory.

Libraries and recreation centers in DeKalb County will be available as cooling centers. The centers will be open during each location’s normal business hours, county officials said.

At the recreation centers, one room will be designated for the cooling center and water fountains will be available. There will also be free pool access from 2-4 p.m. during the heat advisory.

Water fountains will also be accessible at libraries.

The DeKalb County Department of Human Services at 30 Warren Street will also be a cooling center from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

