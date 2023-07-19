3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put out house fire in Memphis

Fire officials said the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis firefighter died while battling a house fire in South Memphis.

The fire happened on Rile Street off I-55 in South Memphis around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped.

The name of the firefighter who died has not been released. The other three remain hospitalized.

Memphis Fire Department public information officer Qwamesha Ward said the recovering firefighters’ conditions are being watched closely with more updates to follow.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver falls asleep, crashes into utility pole, causing power surge
First Alert | Triple digit heat indices Thursday!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated strong to severe storms possible overnight
Deadly Applebee's parking lot shooting.in unincorporated Stone Mountain.
1 found shot to death in Applebee’s parking lot in Stone Mountain, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
Several lawmakers and advocates in Texas call for special session to address deadly heat in...
Inmates are dying in Texas prisons from lack of air conditioning during heat wave, family members say
Several lawmakers and advocates in Texas call for special session to address deadly heat in...
Advocates want prisons cooled after heat deaths