FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & humid today with scattered rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect another hot and humid day in metro Atlanta, but without the haze and smoke. Scattered rain will be possible this afternoon.

Thursday’s summary

High - 91°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 40%

Hot with showers possible today

Today will be another hot day with highs back in the low 90s. The haze and smoke has cleared out with no Air Quality Alerts today.

A cluster of storms will move into the mountains this afternoon, but is expected to weaken prior to making it to metro Atlanta. Our coverage of rain today will be at 40% for scattered rain that will be possible this afternoon and early evening.

Forecast map for Wednesday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for dangerous heat index Thursday

Thursday’s high is 96 in Atlanta, which will tie for the hottest day of the year, so far. Heat index temperatures -- what it feels like on your skin -- will climb above 100 degrees, which is dangerous and a First Alert.

Drier weather starting Saturday afternoon

We’ll see a daily chance of rain through early Saturday with drier air moving in Saturday afternoon. This drier air will lead to lower humidity and no rain starting Saturday afternoon through the beginning of next week.

