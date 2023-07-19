3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia man helps team break world record for fastest time rowing the Mississippi River

“You get to see each other in some pretty edgy situations, you get to learn a lot about them and you develop a bond that will last forever.”
Georgia man helps break a world record for the fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River by a team
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It took nearly 17 days for four men to etch their names into the history books.

“In the middle of that massive river, you’re a speck right?” said Paul Cox with the Mississippi Speed Record.

It’s four men versus the Mississippi River.

”We went from the tippy top of our country, all the way to the Gulf, over 2,000 miles,” said Cox.

The challenge? Breaking the world record for The Fastest Time to Row the Length of the Mississippi River by a Team. Some of the video used in this report was given to us by Wilderness Mindset, the crew filmed the adventure for an upcoming documentary.

”Not only are you dealing with mother nature, and all the things the river has to send your way, and all the barges and things like that, but you also have to make sure your body holds up over time,” said Cox.

For Paul Cox, making the decision to be a part of this adventure was all about the challenge. It turned into a lesson on the power of community.

”I met so many wonderful people along the river who inspired me to keep pushing it,” said Cox.

The team is known as Mississippi Speed Record. From eating to sleeping, the crew did everything on the boat. They had support boats along for the ride, complete with medical teams if the men needed them, not to mention a shore crew.

They had moments where they were able to take in their surroundings they also had moments full of challenges.

”Every time a big barge goes by, particularly at night, it was scary,” said Cox, “We had radios we would use to communicate with the barge captain and we had navigation lights, red in the front, white and green on the back.”

16 days, 20 hr, and 16 min later Scott Miller, Judd Steinback, Paul Cox, and Wally Werderich completed their mission.

”The notion of challenge, for some people it is running a marathon, for some people it is walking around the block...I find the most enjoyment meeting challenges outside,” said Cox.

Their adventure has recently been recognized by Guinness World Records.

