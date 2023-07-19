Georgia officials want you to put naloxone in your first aid kits

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Leaders across Georgia are asking everyone to carry naloxone to prevent drug overdoses. Naloxone is a life-saving drug that can reverse the effects of a drug overdose almost instantly.

The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities wants businesses like hotels, bars, and restaurants to keep naloxone in their first aid kits. They also want people to learn how to administer it and keep it on them.

“People overdose in places you don’t expect, it’s not an old image of people using under a bridge,” said Cassandra Price, the department’s director.

Price said naloxone can give someone a much-needed chance to get off of drugs. Currently, more than 23 million Americans are in long-term recovery from drug use.

“If someone passes away of an overdose, we can’t get them back on a path of recovery,” said Price.

Naloxone can cost roughly $50 and you have to make sure that you know how to use it. The Georgia Department of Public Health gifted the Conyers Police Department with naloxone to give out to people. They hosted an event to distribute and educate the public.

Conyers police officer Q Garcia said the measure would help their officers.

“If somebody at a restaurant or a hotel or motel or a regular citizen knows they’re overdosing, giving it to that person can save a life,” said Garcia.

