Gwinnett County police identify woman killed in hit-and-run

Shantta Monette was killed in a hit-and-run in Lawrenceville last Friday, police said.
Shantta Monette was killed in a hit-and-run in Lawrenceville last Friday, police said.
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police have identified a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in Lawrenceville last Friday.

Shantta Monette, 36, was reportedly walking northbound on Buford Drive between Russell Road and Old Peachtree Road at around 9:30 p.m. Police found her dead in the roadway at Azalea Drive 30 minutes later.

Monette, who was from Norcross, was possibly walking with two other people using their cellphones as flashlights, police said in a statement. She left a gas station two hours before the incident.

If you know anything about the hit-and-run or were around the area at the time and may have dash cam footage, investigators ask you to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 822-8000.

