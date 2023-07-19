Hall County deputy’s wife, 2 children among those killed in deadly crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three of the five people killed in a Sunday afternoon fiery crash on a north Georgia highway were the wife and two children of a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to the law enforcement agency.

The Georgia Law Enforcement Organization and the sheriff’s office have established a donation site for Holtzclaw.

“Deputy Holtzclaw and his family members have been doing their best to grapple with their devastating loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

