Hall County deputy’s wife, 2 children among those killed in deadly crash

Patrick Holtzclaw with his family. Patrick is a deputy with the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Patrick Holtzclaw with his family. Patrick is a deputy with the Hall County Sheriff's Office.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three of the five people killed in a Sunday afternoon fiery crash on a north Georgia highway were the wife and two children of a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to the law enforcement agency.

Three of the victims were the wife and two children of Hall County Deputy Patrick Holtzclaw.

The Georgia Law Enforcement Organization and the sheriff’s office have established a donation site for Holtzclaw.

“Deputy Holtzclaw and his family members have been doing their best to grapple with their devastating loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Click here to donate to Deputy Holtzclaw’s fundraiser.

