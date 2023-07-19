Hartsfield–Jackson named world’s busiest airport in 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With a whopping 93.7 million passengers, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport was the world’s busiest airport in 2022, Airports Council International announced on Wednesday.

Every year, the organization analyzes passenger, cargo and aircraft movement statistics for more than 2,600 airports across the world. Hartsfield–Jackson has been named the world’s busiest airport every year since 1998 — save for 2020, when China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport won due to pandemic-related circumstances.

“I’m proud that ATL will keep the title that our team works so hard every day to earn,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement from the airport. “ATL brings the world to Atlanta and opens opportunities for our residents and businesses. It is truly the economic powerhouse of the Southeast.”

More than 6.6 billion people flew worldwide in 2022, which is a 43.8% increase from 2021, Airports Council International said. In Atlanta, passenger volume jumped 23.8% from 2021 to 2022.

Atlanta was also top of the flight movement list, which tracks takeoffs and landings. The airport clocked 724,145 in 2022.

“We are proud to serve as one team, delivering excellence while connecting our community to the world,” Hartsfield–Jackson’s General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari said.

