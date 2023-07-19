Kennesaw City Council member arrested for DUI in three-vehicle accident, police say

KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A city council member in Kennesaw was arrested in connection to a three-vehicle accident after police suspected he was under the influence, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Robert “Trey” Sinclair was taken into custody on June 28 on DUI, following too closely and hit-and-run charges, according to an incident report. He told police he was involved in the accident and did not call 911. He refused a breath test but did other alcohol tests, including a blood draw, the incident report states.

Cobb County police originally responded to the accident on Cobb Parkway North. One of the drivers involved told police that a car, which was later identified as Sinclair’s Ford F-150, hit the back of her car, according to law enforcement. This collision caused her to hit another car, she said.

Police said the Ford F-150 had left the scene, but police found it later at Dry County Brewing Company, Sinclair’s listed business address. When approached, Sinclair stumbled out of the vehicle and grasped his truck bed for support, according to the police report.

“He appeared unable to stand under his own power,” the incident report said. The officer also noted he could smell alcohol on Sinclair’s breath.

After taking a blood test at a police precinct, Sinclair was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He was released on a $2,750 bond, booking records show.

Sinclair’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16, state court records say.

Sinclair has sat on the Kennesaw City Council since 2021. He was present at the July 5 city council meeting a week after his arrest, according to meeting minutes.

