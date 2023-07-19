Mableton hires former GA chief justice to fight lawsuit that seeks to dissolve new city

MABLETON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The new city of Mableton has hired the former chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court to defend it against a lawsuit that threatens the city’s existence.

Harold Melton served as chief justice from 2018 to 2021. Before that, he served as an associate justice for 16 years.

In his role as outside counsel, Melton will defend the city in a lawsuit filed by five residents who claim the bill that created the city of Mableton -- and the referendum that voters passed -- were unconstitutional.

Mableton’s ballot question and the city charter created not just the city, but also its community improvement district. State law categorizes those as separate governmental bodies, according to the plaintiffs, so they claim that putting both in one bill violated the single-subject rule of the Georgia Constitution.

The case has been assigned to Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown. If she rules in favor of the plaintiffs, the creation of the new city and the election of its mayor and city council members would be void. The area would revert to an unincorporated part of Cobb County, and cityhood proponents would have to start all over again.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.