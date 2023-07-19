3-Degree Guarantee
Monroe County woman arrested after authorities find meth, marijuana in home

Monroe County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, drug paraphernalia. Teresa Collins Burley (top...
Monroe County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, drug paraphernalia. Teresa Collins Burley (top left) arrested(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A drug bust at a residence in Monroe County led to the recovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

In a post on Facebook, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Teresa Burley after a search warrant was executed at her home in High Falls on Monday.

The search came after investigators said they received numerous complaints of “unusual activity” in the area. Inside the home, deputies found several ounces of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043.

