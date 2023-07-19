3-Degree Guarantee
More than 190K names removed from Georgia voter roll ahead of 2024 election

Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia election voting stickers(Gray)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over 191,000 names are being scrubbed from Georgia’s voter registration system as part of a multistate initiative to properly maintain voting records, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday.

Voters are routinely removed from the record during a non-election year if they have “inactive” statuses for two or more general elections or fail to update their records within that time.

A total of 191,473 voter records were placed into “inactive status” this year based on returned mail and notices from the National Change of Address list. Secretary Raffensperger called the measure proactive, citing that the names are usually people who have died or moved to a different, and often out-of-state, address.

“Georgia’s voter rolls are the cleanest in the nation, and list maintenance efforts like this ensures the integrity of our elections,” he said.

The Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging Georgians to regularly check their voter registration status. Those who receive notices of an inactive status and want to remain on Georgia’s voter rolls should contact their county voter registration office and update their information.

To check your voter registration status, click here. If you are a Georgia resident and interested in registering to vote, click here.

