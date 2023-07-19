3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Neighbors upset after 400-year-old tree was removed without proper permit

Dan Barnhardt: ‘It’s 400 years old, it’s older than the country’
Historical trees cut down in Virginia Highland have neighbors upset.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Historical trees that were cut down in Virginia Highland have neighbors upset.

Crews were seen at a home on Orme Circle cutting down two large oak trees.

Neighbors say the trees were cut down without a permit.

“It’s 400 years old, it’s older than the country. There’s a lot of history that happened underneath that tree. It was healthy, it stood upright, it didn’t need to be removed. It’s so sad to see it taken down,” said Dan Barnhardt.

“I am learning that even without permits and the proper due diligence it’s still okay to do harm to the trees,” said Katherine Huff.

The city says the homeowner was denied a permit to remove the trees several times.

People who illegally remove a tree in Atlanta could be forced to pay a fine of up to $1,000.

Doni Jones is the owner of Don’s Tree Service, “This woman literally over a year ago lost her youngest child and was concerned about these trees. She has two small twins and every time it storms it’s a concern of hers.”

Jones says the homeowner agreed to pay the fine. “Considering her concerns, I took the ball in my hand and decided to take care of it because as a mother, I completely understand her concerns.”

Atlanta News First spoke with the homeowner off camera who says a letter was sent to the neighborhood.

The homeowner says crews found one of the trees removed was rotting from the inside.

Neighbors say they’re hoping for greater accountability from the city.

“I definitely think it’s worth larger conversation,” said Huff.

“I’m hopeful that it will bring about change, at a minimum it would increase the fines to make it more expensive when the city says you can’t remove a tree,” said Barnhardt.

The city said the property owner and the tree removal service have been issued a fine of $4,360.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Cameron Hopkins
Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-girlfriend
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say
In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets new White House role

Latest News

David Stovall
65-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Atlanta, police say
Cobb Sheriff K9 helps find missing elderly woman
Cobb Sheriff K9 helps find missing elderly woman
Cobb County K9 unit tracks down missing elderly woman
Neighbors upset after 400-year-old tree was removed without proper permit