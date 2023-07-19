Netflix, Atlanta’s Twisted Soul Kitchen restaurant to host special integration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta restaurant is set to partner with Netflix to celebrate the release of a new film about southern culture and to host a special integration.

According to Allied Global Marketing, Netflix is set to join Atlanta’s Twisted Soul Kitchen restaurant for a special integration about a new movie titled They Cloned Tyrone.

“Our integration with Twisted Soul Kitchen is not only aimed to draw awareness for the film and celebrate its debut but also to toast to Black excellence in entertainment and cuisine,” Allied Global Marketing said.

From July 21-July 30, Twisted Soul Kitchen restaurant will host Twisted Soul.

The movie was released in theatres on July 14 and is set to be released on Netflix on Friday. The movie stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris and was filmed in Atlanta, the news release said.

According to Allied Global Marketing, They Cloned Tyrone is about a “genre-bending homage to not only Blaxploitation films from the 70′s but also an ode to Southern culture.”

They Cloned Tyrone materials, including a custom cocktail featuring Foxxs’ Brown Sugar Bourbon will also be on display, Allied Global Marketing said.

Foxx was hospitalized in April after his family said he suffered a “medical complication.”

