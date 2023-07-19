3-Degree Guarantee
Owner of gas station gunned down while outside arranging merchandise, employee says

By Jennifer Lifsey and Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway Wednesday morning at a gas station in DeKalb County.

It’s at the BP at 2155 Flat Shoals Road. Police have not confirmed what took place, but Atlanta News First spoke with an employee of the gas station who said the owner was outside arranging merchandise when three people pulled up and shot and killed him. The witness says the individuals then went into the store and stole money from the cash register and then left, never saying a word.

The witness says the owner was a younger man who owned multiple gas stations in the area and was just trying to make an honest living.

DeKalb County police are investigating. They are currently talking with family members as well as witnesses and other employees of the gas station.

Employees say there are multiple surveillance cameras at the gas station, and they are hopeful investigators will be able to quickly identify the people responsible.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to get all of this information from witnesses confirmed and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

