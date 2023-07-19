Person dies after getting trapped under rolling car in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person died after trying to stop a rolling car in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood on Wednesday evening, Atlanta police said.

Police said the person died after getting trapped underneath the rolling car.

It happened in the 1100 block of Roxboro Pointe.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story and Atlanta News First will provide updates as we learn them.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.