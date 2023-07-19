3-Degree Guarantee
Person dies after getting trapped under rolling car in Buckhead, police say

Police said the person died after getting trapped underneath the rolling car.
Police said the person died after getting trapped underneath the rolling car.(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person died after trying to stop a rolling car in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood on Wednesday evening, Atlanta police said.

It happened in the 1100 block of Roxboro Pointe.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story and Atlanta News First will provide updates as we learn them.

