Petition for Toco Hills annexation withdrawn, Brookhaven says

Toco Hill Shopping Center in metro Atlanta
Toco Hill Shopping Center in metro Atlanta(DeKalb County Government)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Brookhaven said the petition to annex the Toco Hills and Merry Hills neighborhoods has been withdrawn.

Applicant Howard Ginsberg said, “While we have over 60 percent of the registered voters in the area, due to some questions raised about the application, I have decided to withdraw the current application. My neighbors and I remain very interested in becoming a part of Brookhaven and intend to pursue another annexation application soon unless DeKalb County gives us a chance to vote in a referendum.”

DeKalb County commissioners recently raised questions about the validity of some of the signatures gathered in support of the annexation. Commissioners voted against the annexation in a meeting Tuesday.

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said it would have been the state’s largest annexation by the 60% method. Some residents raised concerns at previous meetings, with one saying the process “smells like a dirty rat.”

The closure of this petition doesn’t stop other residents from making similar petitions for the area later.

