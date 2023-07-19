3-Degree Guarantee
Police: Man arrested for stalking, sexually pleasuring himself outside Midtown woman’s home

Atlanta police said he is possibly a suspect in open cases near the same area dating back to 2020
Tywong Lloyd McCoy was charged with public indecency and other charges.
Tywong Lloyd McCoy was charged with public indecency and other charges.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is behind bars after allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a woman outside of her home in Midtown Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to the incident report obtained by Atlanta News First, the woman called 911 on the night of July 13 after reportedly seeing a man pleasuring himself in front of her doorbell camera.

Atlanta police said the woman told them she saw him multiple times near her home during the week of July 9. In one instance, doorbell camera video shows the man, later identified as Tywong Lloyd McCoy, canvassing the home before allegedly running up the staircase to expose his genitalia to the camera before running away, according to the incident report.

“We have made eye contact at least four times as I am aware of surroundings when coming and going from our home,” she told police.

In another instance, this one on July 12, the woman told police McCoy stepped into her driveway and pleasured himself onto the brick steps, the incident report states.

The incident report also states the woman alleged McCoy approached her Uber driver’s window and exposed himself to her before walking back to the street across her house.

A few days later, doorbell camera video shows the same man exposing himself and seemingly threatening to sexually assault the woman, according to the incident report.

The woman told police the encounter left her scared and paranoid to leave her house.

Atlanta police said McCoy, who is unsheltered, has a history of coming to the residence and is possibly a suspect in open cases near the same area dating back to 2020.

McCoy was located and arrested after an officer saw someone “matching the description of a male exposing his genitals’ to a resident’s location,” the incident report states.

He is facing charges of public indecency, stalking, loitering/prowling, and simple assault and is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

