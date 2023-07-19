3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/WPTA/Gray News) - A man who was mowing along Interstate 69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just before noon when a semi struck a mowing tractor that was contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The crash site was about three miles north of Auburn.

Officials said the driver of the mower was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne where he was listed in critical condition.

The semitruck driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for chemicals, which WNDU reports are required by law in all crashes involving serious injury or death.

WPTA reports a criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing, as authorities believe the driver of the semi was impaired.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for four hours between Auburn and Waterloo for cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU and WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver who fell asleep and hit utility pole fired by agency
Deadly Applebee's parking lot shooting.in unincorporated Stone Mountain.
1 found shot to death in Applebee’s parking lot in Stone Mountain, police say
First Alert | Triple digit heat indices Thursday!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated strong to severe storms possible overnight

Latest News

Georgia man helps break a world record for the fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River by a team
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say
Tywong Lloyd McCoy was charged with public indecency and other charges.
Police: Man arrested for stalking, sexually pleasuring himself outside Midtown woman’s home