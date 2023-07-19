3-Degree Guarantee
Pool, splash pad to open at Brookhaven park

Lynwood Park pool and splash pad official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning.
Lynwood Park pool and splash pad official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning.(Brookhaven Communications)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A ribbon-cutting celebration for a new pool and splash pad at a park in Brookhaven is scheduled for Saturday morning.

The lap pool and splash pad are part of the projects that were approved.

“I invite everyone to come out, enjoy the pool, the new facilities, and see the historic transformation of Lynwood Park,” said Mayor Pro Tempore and District 1 Councilwoman Linley Jones.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m.

