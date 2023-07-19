Pool, splash pad to open at Brookhaven park

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A ribbon-cutting celebration for a new pool and splash pad at a park in Brookhaven is scheduled for Saturday morning.

The lap pool and splash pad are part of the projects that were approved.

“I invite everyone to come out, enjoy the pool, the new facilities, and see the historic transformation of Lynwood Park,” said Mayor Pro Tempore and District 1 Councilwoman Linley Jones.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m.

