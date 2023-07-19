Portion of Powers Ferry Road closed due to water main break

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of Powers Ferry Road is closed Wednesday morning as crews work to repair a water main break.

The Cobb DOT says Powers Ferry Road is closed between Delk and Terrell Mill Roads.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, including Bentley Road, and take Delk and Terrell Mill Roads to where they intersect east of the affected area.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.