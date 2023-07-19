3-Degree Guarantee
Portion of Powers Ferry Road closed due to water main break

A portion of Powers Ferry Road is closed Wednesday morning as crews work to repair a water main break.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT
The Cobb DOT says Powers Ferry Road is closed between Delk and Terrell Mill Roads.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, including Bentley Road, and take Delk and Terrell Mill Roads to where they intersect east of the affected area.

