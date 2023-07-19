3-Degree Guarantee
Powerball jackpot reaches historic $1 billion

It’s the third largest jackpot for Powerball, seventh largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history
Hundreds of metro Atlanta hopefuls flocked to convenience stores Wednesday to get a last-minute chance at immediate wealth, but also to support a great cause.(WTOC)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are feeling lucky, now is a great time to get out there to a gas station near you and buy a Powerball ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $720 million. That drawing is Friday. But the big story is Wednesday night’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot reached a whopping $1 billion.

“Well, everybody has a dream to win the lottery,” said Jennifer Hall.

What would you do with all that money? Hall already has a plan.

“Of course, pay off bills, make sure my family is taken care of, everybody has a house, and of course, save some for traveling,” said Hall.

Hundreds of metro Atlanta hopefuls flocked to convenience stores Wednesday to get a last-minute chance at immediate wealth, but also to support a great cause.

“I think participating in the lottery adds a lot to the education programs. They are taking in a lot of money and giving away a lot of money,” said David Stacy, a customer.

Powerball officials are urging all players to sign that ticket if they do win, put it somewhere safe and give their lottery office a call. Chances of winning the jackpot, however, are a meager one in 292 million. You have a better chance of being struck by lightning, according to the National Weather Service. But don’t let that deter you.

This Powerball jackpot right now ranks as the seventh largest in United States history and the third largest for Powerball, behind the world record of $2.04 billion won last year, and $1.586 billion won in 2016.

