Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Forsyth County, county says

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raccoon captured in Forsyth County tested positive for rabies, the county announced.

The raccoon was reportedly seen near the area of Rivercrest Lane in Suwanee before being captured July 16. it tested positive for rabies July 18. The county said multiple people and a dog who had come into contact with the raccoon were treated for exposure.

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals. When it enters the body, it causes inflammation of the nervous system and is almost always fatal. The disease can enter the body through open cuts, bites or mucous membranes such as the eyes.

A beaver that attacked a girl on Lake Lanier earlier this month also tested positive, according to Hall County.

If you believe you had contact with the raccoon before its capture, call Forsyth County Environmental Health at 770-781-6909.

To report animals acting strangely, call Forsyth County Animal Services at 770-781-2138 or the 911 center at 770-781-3087. To report an animal bite, call Georgia Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

