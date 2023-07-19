UPS, Teamsters resuming negotiations next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Tuesday afternoon negotiations will resume next week with Atlanta-based global parcel company UPS.

“The Teamsters National Negotiating Committee and the company will set dates soon to resume negotiations next week,” the union said.

“We are pleased to be back at the negotiating table next week to resolve the few remaining open issues,” UPS said after the Teamsters announcement. “We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country.”

UPS announced last week it has begun training its management and other non-union employees to deliver packages should the company’s 340,000 Teamsters workers strike at the end of this month.

UPS and the Teamsters have been locked in negotiations for weeks as they work to avoid a potentially crippling strike of the world’s largest carrier of parcels and packages. The contract between the union and UPS expires on July 31.

“We remain focused on reaching an agreement with the Teamsters that is a win for UPS employees, our customers, our union, and our company before Aug. 1,” the company said. “While we have made great progress and are close to reaching an agreement, we have a responsibility as an essential service provider to take steps to help ensure we can deliver our customers’ packages if the Teamsters choose to strike.

Also on Friday came a new study estimating a 10-day UPS strike could cause $4 billion in losses for consumers and small businesses.

According to the analysis from Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group (AEG), the threatened strike could become one of the nation’s costliest in at least a century.

According to the AEG study, a 10-day strike would likely furlough 340,000 workers, who are currently earning annual wages of approximately $90,000 per year (excluding benefits), resulting in wage losses of $1.1 billion. UPS customers could incur losses in excess of $4 billion.

RELATED: Georgia UPS workers prepare for strike, demand better wages and conditions

Patrick Anderson, AEG’s principal and CEO, said a UPS strike would result in “lost parts and goods within just a few days.” This interruption would trigger near-immediate lost sales and lost wages, along with “significant and lasting harm for small businesses, household workers, sole practitioners, and online retailers across the country.”

“In addition to having potentially severe consequences for those who need these supplies, this sort of interruption in service could prove very costly due to required intervention and emergency medical services,” said AEG analyst Shay Manawar.

The Teamsters represent about 340,000 UPS employees, more than half of the company’s workforce. A quarter of a century ago, 185,000 UPS employees walked off the job for 15 days after a contract dispute.

Wages and profits remain the main sticking points. The starting pay for part-time workers who handle packages in UPS warehouses is $15.50 an hour, which workers say is not a sustainable wage. Roughly half of UPS Teamsters’ positions are part-time warehouse jobs. The Teamsters want an agreement that shares billions of dollars in UPS profit with workers and helps to recruit new members.

UPS delivers the equivalent of about six percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. It delivers around 25 million packages a day, representing about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. That’s about 10 million parcels more than it delivered each day in the years leading up to the pandemic.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest news about the possible UPS strike.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.