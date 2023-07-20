2 moms die a day in the U.S. during childbirth, new Georgia bill would help to change that

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Charles Johnson met his wife Kira at a mutual friend’s birthday party in Atlanta, and the two had an immediate connection. Kira ran marathons, went skydiving, raced cars, and spoke five languages.

“We exchanged information,” said Charles, “and the rest was history.”

In 2014, the Johnsons welcomed their first child. Wanting another one close behind, they readied to give birth to their second son in April 2016.

But on what Charles said was poised to be the happiest day in his young family’s life, things quickly morphed into a nightmare.

The birth went well – their son Langston was born perfectly healthy. But not long after the scheduled cesarian section, Charles started noticing blood in Kira’s Foley catheter. He immediately alerted doctors but says he was told everything was fine.

“What took place over the next ten hours, seven years later, is still hard for me to digest and comprehend,” said Charles. “Kira was allowed to bleed internally and suffer in tremendous pain for more than ten hours while myself and my family begged and pleaded for the staff to take action.”

It turned out to be a post partem hemorrhage, and by the time doctors operated on Kira, she had 3.5 liters of blood in her abdomen. When the sun came up, Kira had died.

“When we walked into that hospital that afternoon, the thought that my wife would not walk out to raise her boys had never crossed my mind,” said Charles. “Having to tell my oldest son Charles, who was 18 months at the time, that his mother was never coming home is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

Johnson’s story is, unfortunately, not unique. Every year, between 800 and 1,200 mothers die in childbirth.

A new study published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed startling data – maternal mortality doubled in rate between 1999 and 2019. Georgia led the pack in the statistics.

“I really thought that what happened to Kira, I thought it was an anomaly,” said Charles. “I thought that this happening in 2016 to a woman that has access to care, that’s obsessive about her prenatal care, that is not only in good health but exceptional health, I thought that this is something that doesn’t happen in our country. And I was so wrong.”

Charles would go on to found the non-profit 4 Kira 4 Moms, a group that works to provide support to families who’ve experienced the same unimaginable loss he did. They educate expecting moms on how to advocate for themselves at the hospital and how to select a healthcare provider; they send out maternal mortality response teams across the country to help with childcare, diapers, and formula needs within 48 hours of a family losing a mother, and they provide implicit bias training to hospital staffs so they know what to look and listen for in cases like Kira’s. Black expecting mothers are three-to-five times more likely to die in childbirth than their white counterparts.

To make matters worse, the CDC and Senator Warnock note that 89% of maternal deaths are preventable.

“But that’s also the good news,” said Senator Warnock. “That means we can do something about this.”

Warnock’s bill, the Kira Johnson Act, will provide funding to groups already working to fight maternal mortality. It’ll also help in the collection of data to find solutions to the largely unnecessary deaths.

“We’re really proud of what’s been done,” said Charles. “We’re proud to have this piece of legislation attached to Kira’s legacy, but there really is so much more work to be done.”

“Literally something that has been taking place from the beginning of time is something that we can’t get right here in the United States and we haven’t been getting right here in Georgia,” he went on. “Although there’s nothing we can do to bring Kira back, the highest honor we can pay her is to do everything we can to make sure we send other mothers home with their precious babies.”

