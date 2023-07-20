54-year-old man drowns in Lake Allatoona, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 54-year-old man drowned in Lake Allatoona early Thursday morning, according to Cherokee County authorities.

Emergency crews responded to the Little River Boat Ramp on Lake Allatoona around 9:45 a.m. after reports of a man who was missing.

The man, identified as Jackie Merrell, was swimming out to his dog in the water when he went under, witnesses told Cherokee County Fire and Rescue units.

Merrell was recovered in 15 feet of water by the Cherokee County dive team. He later died at Kennestone Hospital.

Past Incidents at Lake Allatoona

On Memorial Day weekend in 2022, there were four drownings reported by the Department of Natural Resources.

A drowning happened at Lake Allatoona which claimed the life of 5-year-old Kaiden Franklin. DNR that witnesses reported seeing Kaiden playing on a float and then going missing from it. His body was later recovered.

In June of 2023, the body of 45-year-old Dehaven Prillerman was recovered from Lake Allatoona at Victoria Harbor after witnesses said he fell from “the back of a pontoon boat” parked at the courtesy dock.

