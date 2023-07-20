79 neighborhoods across Greater Atlanta seeing decline in child well-being, study finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than half a million children across dozens of Atlanta neighborhoods are living with low or declining access to food, healthcare, or education, according to a recent study by United Way of Greater Atlanta.

The study examines the Child Well-Being Index, which is assessed by understanding several factors including disparities in opportunity, learning loss, and the level of access to basic needs — among other things.

According to the report, “more than 500,000 of Greater Atlanta’s 1.2 million children and youth live in areas of high need, where measures of child well-being are significantly lower than their neighbors....79 neighborhoods throughout Greater Atlanta have low and declining child well-being.”

United Way of Greater Atlanta is trying to support young people in creative ways. Learning Spaces is one of them. The free, year-round program is designed to give kids up to five years old a head start in school.

“We know that early intervention is what saves us down the line, and helps prevent a lot of the challenges that some children face,” said Cerrice Dawson with Learning Spaces.

“Every child deserves the same thing; the opportunity to achieve at his or her greatest potential,” said Milton Little, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta. “We as a community do believe in human potential. We believe in experiences for young people. That every child has the chance to succeed so that Greater Atlanta can be the best community it can be. It can’t do that if we have thousands of kids sitting on the sidelines,” said Little.

To donate or get involved, visit their website.

