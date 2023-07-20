3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

79 neighborhoods across Greater Atlanta seeing decline in child well-being, study finds

Children born in low-income households have only a 4% chance of getting out of poverty in their lifetime, says United Way
79 neighborhoods across Greater Atlanta are seeing a decline in child well-being, according to United Way of Greater Atlanta.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than half a million children across dozens of Atlanta neighborhoods are living with low or declining access to food, healthcare, or education, according to a recent study by United Way of Greater Atlanta.

The study examines the Child Well-Being Index, which is assessed by understanding several factors including disparities in opportunity, learning loss, and the level of access to basic needs — among other things.

According to the report, “more than 500,000 of Greater Atlanta’s 1.2 million children and youth live in areas of high need, where measures of child well-being are significantly lower than their neighbors....79 neighborhoods throughout Greater Atlanta have low and declining child well-being.”

READ THE REPORT FOR YOURSELF:

United Way of Greater Atlanta is trying to support young people in creative ways. Learning Spaces is one of them. The free, year-round program is designed to give kids up to five years old a head start in school.

“We know that early intervention is what saves us down the line, and helps prevent a lot of the challenges that some children face,” said Cerrice Dawson with Learning Spaces.

“Every child deserves the same thing; the opportunity to achieve at his or her greatest potential,” said Milton Little, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta. “We as a community do believe in human potential. We believe in experiences for young people. That every child has the chance to succeed so that Greater Atlanta can be the best community it can be. It can’t do that if we have thousands of kids sitting on the sidelines,” said Little.

To donate or get involved, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The owner of the BP on Flat Shoals Road was identified as Rahil Surani, 24. The DeKalb County...
‘It’s sad someone would take his life like that’: DeKalb County gas station owner gunned down in armed robbery, police say
Georgia election voting stickers
More than 190K names removed from Georgia voter roll ahead of 2024 election
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a game-winning, three-run...
With the Braves now publicly traded, here’s how you can own a piece of the team

Latest News

The unidentified man pictured above is wanted in connection to a DeKalb County arson incident.
Man wanted, accused of igniting molotov cocktail at DeKalb Co. home, officials say
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
After 10 years in jail without a trial, man’s case finally in jury’s hands
With the upcoming school year around a month away for the Atlanta metro area, there are plenty...
Back-to-school drives, events happening in metro Atlanta
Photo of DJ Drama at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Hip-hop icon DJ Drama releases new podcast called ‘Gangsta Grillz’