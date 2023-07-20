3-Degree Guarantee
After 10 years in jail without a trial, man’s case finally in jury’s hands

Maurice Jimmerson’s pretrial detention is longest in Georgia history and second longest in U.S., his attorney says.
Police arrested Maurice Jimmerson and four others in 2013 for murder. A jury acquitted two of them, but for 10 years, Jimmerson has spent the majority of that t
By Andy Pierrotti
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man’s freedom is in the hands of a jury currently deliberating 2013 murder charges against him.

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense attorney said it’s the longest pretrial detention in Georgia history and the second longest in U.S. history.

This week’s trial is happening in direct result of an Atlanta News First investigation, which profiled Jimmerson’s case in April and which gained national attention.

The Sixth

The 6th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to an attorney. But Georgia and the nation are experiencing a shortage of public defenders. These Emmy award-winning reports from Atlanta News First Investigates are an ongoing series about our constitutionally-guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and what happens when the supply of defenders is limited.

InvestigateTV traveled the country to shed light on a constitutional crisis eroding the...

Closing arguments wrapped up around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, with a jury deciding whether Jimmerson is guilty of 26 felony charges, one of which is murder. Thursday ended without a verdict, and deliberations are set to resume Friday morning.

Jimmerson and a co-defendant are charged in the shooting deaths of two men in Albany, Georgia, in 2013.

The district attorney’s main witness is a man who came forward three years after the crime serving time in prison. He claimed he saw the Jimmerson pull the trigger 10 years ago. But in court this week, he admitted he lied about Jimmerson to get out of prison.

District Attorney Gregory Edwards blamed the pandemic and a flood in the courthouse as the reasons for the delays.

This story is part of a series about the constitutionally-guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and the challenges that arise when the supply of defenders is limited. Part one in the series looks at defendants’ desperate need for representation. Part two covers judges forced to take actions that may erode the public’s trust in the judicial system. In part three, former public defenders explain why they left the job. Part four looks at the search for solutions. Part five shows the agency’s director admits to lawmakers the Defender Council doesn’t have enough attorneys. Part six explains why the Defender Council does not want to pay for investigative resources for an indigent defendant. Part seven explains why a man has been behind bars for 10 years waiting for his day in court. Part eight reveals how the state agency has spent thousands on improving its image after ANF investigations. Part nine brings viewers up to date in the case of Maurice Jimmerson, the inmate profiled in part seven. Part 10 details a lawsuit by The Southern Center for Human Rights accusing the Georgia Public Defender Council (GPDC) of deliberately withholding public records. Part 11 follows a man forced to spend years under house arrest without being charged with a crime.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigative Reporter Andy Pierrotti to look into, email andy.pierrotti@wanf.com.

