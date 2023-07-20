Atlanta celebrities help Dept. of Parks and Recreation make improvements to park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation is set to join prominent Atlanta celebrities in the celebration of new upgrades being made to a local park.

Tennis professional Coco Gauff will join prominent young actress and producer Storm Reid will attend the groundbreaking of new amenities at Brownwood Park in southeast Atlanta.

According to the Dept. of Parks and Recreation, “Coco is collaborating with ‘Art in the Paint’ to create a signature design for the park’s tennis courts.”

Reid’s hope is to “continue to restore parks in underprivileged neighborhoods across the country through her philanthropic initiative, ArashiBlu 1720 One Park at a Time,” the department said.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.