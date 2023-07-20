3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Beating the heat: How outdoor workers manage Atlanta summer

Beating the heat is easier said than done, especially if your job requires you to be outside.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Beating the heat is easier said than done, especially if your job requires you to be outside.

This week is a hot one for metro Atlanta.

Midtown in mid-July is not just brutally hot, it’s busy with outdoor workers making sure the area is in tip-top shape.

“We just try to keep it clean, keep the trash down, trees trimmed up, streets clean,” said Andre Turner.

Andre helps run and lead Midtown Alliance’s Midtown Green program.

Some of the people you’ll spot outside working during the hottest days of the year in Midtown are construction workers and Midtown Alliance’s Green team members.

“What I tell them is drink plenty of water, take shade if you have to,” said Turner.

RELATED: Mechanics: High temps can take a toll on your car

To beat the heat, Turner says he and his fellow Green Team Members plan out certain tasks during specific times of the day so they’re not under the scorching sun for too long.

“We try to basically do the rough things early, like cutting the grass if it’s not a shaded area, try to take care of that first thing in the morning before it gets hot,” said Turner.

He says a group of about 8 green team members are out cleaning and sprucing up midtown during the day.

Turner says he makes it clear to co-workers that their number one job on hot days like today is to make sure they stay healthy and hydrated.

“You don’t want to jeopardize your health so be safe, you know if you feel dizzy, faint or light-headed just notify me.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The owner of the BP on Flat Shoals Road was identified as Rahil Surani, 24. The DeKalb County...
‘It’s sad someone would take his life like that’: DeKalb County gas station owner gunned down in armed robbery, police say
Georgia election voting stickers
More than 190K names removed from Georgia voter roll ahead of 2024 election
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a game-winning, three-run...
With the Braves now publicly traded, here’s how you can own a piece of the team

Latest News

2 moms die a day in the U.S. during childbirth, new Georgia bill would help to change that
cat in Cherokee County neighborhood.
Cherokee County community at odds over feral cat problem
A number of downed trees and power lines from a stormy Thursday night have been reported across...
Downed power lines, trees reported across Forsyth County
Beating the heat: How outdoor workers manage Atlanta summer