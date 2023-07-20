Beating the heat: How outdoor workers manage Atlanta summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Beating the heat is easier said than done, especially if your job requires you to be outside.

This week is a hot one for metro Atlanta.

Midtown in mid-July is not just brutally hot, it’s busy with outdoor workers making sure the area is in tip-top shape.

“We just try to keep it clean, keep the trash down, trees trimmed up, streets clean,” said Andre Turner.

Andre helps run and lead Midtown Alliance’s Midtown Green program.

Some of the people you’ll spot outside working during the hottest days of the year in Midtown are construction workers and Midtown Alliance’s Green team members.

“What I tell them is drink plenty of water, take shade if you have to,” said Turner.

To beat the heat, Turner says he and his fellow Green Team Members plan out certain tasks during specific times of the day so they’re not under the scorching sun for too long.

“We try to basically do the rough things early, like cutting the grass if it’s not a shaded area, try to take care of that first thing in the morning before it gets hot,” said Turner.

He says a group of about 8 green team members are out cleaning and sprucing up midtown during the day.

Turner says he makes it clear to co-workers that their number one job on hot days like today is to make sure they stay healthy and hydrated.

“You don’t want to jeopardize your health so be safe, you know if you feel dizzy, faint or light-headed just notify me.”

