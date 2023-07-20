3-Degree Guarantee
Celebrity dancer Louis Van Amstel visits Atlanta to highlight the Special Olympics

LaBlast master class charity event slated for Thursday evening
A celebrity dancer and choreographer is hosting a fundraiser in Cherokee Co. for the Special Olympics with the added goal of making dance accessible to everyone
By Don Shipman
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebrity dancer and choreographer is hosting a fundraiser in Cherokee County for the Special Olympics with the added goal of making dance accessible to everyone.

Louis Van Amstel just wrapped up season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. When he’s not dancing on TV, he spends time finding ways to bring dance to underserved communities.

“Being on Dancing with the Stars, it’s always been about how many people can we reach. Well, with LaBlast Fitness that became my motto,” said Louis Van Amstel, Special Olympics Dance Ambassador.

Most recently, Van Amstel lobbied Special Olympics Georgia to make dancing an official sport. Georgia is one of only two states to recognize DanceSport.

Van Amstel’s dance fitness class LaBlast teamed up with the Cherokee County nonprofit Fitfully Forward with the goal of raising money and awareness for the Special Olympics.

“I’m doing it for the athletes, yes, but I’m doing it more so for the parents,” said Van Amstel. “The caregivers. They chose to not let go of their children.”

The LaBlast master class is happening at L.B. “Buzz” Ahrens, Jr. Recreation Center in Canton at 7 p.m. Thursday. The entry fee is $30 with a portion of the proceeds going to the Special Olympics.

Laura Mikszan, founder of Fitfully Forward, has coached many athletes in Special Olympics Georgia. She also pushed to get dance the recognition she says it deserves.

“Since I was younger, I’ve always had a burning desire to help,” said Mikszan. “There are other sports in Special Olympics that I’ve been involved in - swimming, gymnastics, cheerleading - but dance is one of those that every single individual can walk in and participate in.”

Mikszan, who started her nonprofit Fitfully Forward to bring dance to underserved communities, says everyone should have access to the movement and health benefits of dance.

“Populations that don’t have a lot of resources such as special needs, the aging population, veterans, and children in underprivileged situations - places like the Boys and Girls Club.”

Mikszan and Van Amstel are also hosting a benefit event on Friday to bring attention to Georgia’s foster care system. Tennis Blast, a charity round-robin tennis match, is taking place at the Bridge Mill Athletic Club from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

