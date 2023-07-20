3-Degree Guarantee
Cherokee County community at odds over feral cat problem

Residents in a Cherokee County community are at odds over the feral cats in their neighborhood.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a Cherokee County community are at odds over the feral cats in their neighborhood.

Kris Baker said the cats have been around for years.

“We’ll just put some food out for the cats that are hungry and that’s all we were doing,” she said. “We’re not claiming the cats, they’re not our cats.”

But the growing cat population has her neighbors and homeowners association complaining.

Recently, Baker said she spotted cat traps near her home.

“How do you know you’re not catching someone’s pet or a mother cat that’s still nursing a kitten?” she asked.

Baker told Atlanta News First she wants to know why these cats are such a problem and if she’s doing something wrong by feeding them.

Planned Pethood of Georgia said not necessarily.

“You’re not doing anything wrong by feeding feral cats, everybody needs to eat,” Planned Pethood of Georgia Executive Director Elizabeth Burgner said. “But you’re contributing to the problem if you’re feeding the cats and not altering them.”

Burgner said that overpopulation is a problem across Metro Atlanta, but many residents who complain don’t realize it doesn’t have to be a bad problem.

She continued to say that’s a point she often explains to the Home Owners Association.

“They’re digging my gardens or leaving footprints on my car, but what they’re also doing is keeping away any vermin,” she said.

Burgner said they loan traps for feral cats to be brought in for spaying or neutering.

She also said there are programs across metro Atlanta that can help.

