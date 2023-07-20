3-Degree Guarantee
City of Avondale Estates provides wellness app for police officers

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Avondale Estates is providing a wellness app for police officers and their families.

In the app, toolkits address 60 behavioral health topics, including fatigue, suicide prevention, and alcohol abuse.

“It allows our police officers to connect with therapists, it also provides physical fitness, nutritional information,” Patrick Bryant, City manager, said. “Ways to cope with situations, ways to handle situations. How to interact with the public and how to interact with peers.”

Bryant said the app just launched.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an estimated 30% of first responders develop behavioral health conditions.

“Our first responders are put through a lot of stress daily, they have to deal with situations that me and you don’t have to deal with,” Bryant said. “And that is mentally taxing and physically wearing.”

