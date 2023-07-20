3-Degree Guarantee
Cooling center opening to help Atlanta residents beat the heat

Cooling Center to open in Atlanta as temperatures rise.
Cooling Center to open in Atlanta as temperatures rise.(WHNS)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A cooling center will open Thursday in Atlanta as temperatures rise across the city.

The center will open Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. It will be located at the Old MLK Natatorium at 90 Boulevard, NE Atlanta, GA 30312.

The city says water will be provided at the center.

