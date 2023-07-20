Cooling center opening to help Atlanta residents beat the heat
Published: Jul. 20, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A cooling center will open Thursday in Atlanta as temperatures rise across the city.
The center will open Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. It will be located at the Old MLK Natatorium at 90 Boulevard, NE Atlanta, GA 30312.
The city says water will be provided at the center.
