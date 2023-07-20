3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Crowded Fulton, DeKalb animal shelters forced to euthanize 100+ animals

Lifeline has euthanized 81 animals in Fulton County and at least 28 in DeKalb.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Andrea Seidl is a long-time volunteer at the DeKalb County animal shelter. Over the last few months, she’s watched the facility fill up with cats and dogs.

“They’re stressed. They’re confined. In some of these kennels they can barely stand up, let alone move around,” Seidl said.

The DeKalb shelter is run by Lifeline Animal Project. Right now, they report having 616 animals inside their facility. Their max capacity is about 425.

Lifeline says they’re also experiencing severe overcrowding at their Fulton County facilities.

“They’re in cages, on shelves. I mean it’s really sad when you walk through the shelter,” Seidl said.

Tiki Artist with Lifeline Animal Project says that’s why they’re being forced to euthanize animals for the first time in more than a decade, to help create space.

“When we have to put down animals, it just breaks our heart. This is a heartbreaking time for us,” Artist said.

Artist says Lifeline has euthanized 81 animals in Fulton County and at least 28 in DeKalb.

Adopting or fostering these animals helps, but now volunteers like Seidl are lobbying for local lawmakers to take action fast.

This week the DeKalb Animal Services Advisory Board recommended to commissioners that they pass a resolution to help expand the shelter and address unregulated breeding, amongst other things.

Volunteers like Seidel don’t want to see any more innocent dogs die. That’s why they’re asking people to contact their DeKalb Commissioners ahead of next week’s meeting and voice support for the resolution.

“I just want to say that this is fixable,” Seidl said. “We need an expanded shelter!”

“Everyone here believes animals deserve a chance to live and we believe in giving them every opportunity to be adopted and find a loving home,” Artist said.

DeKalb Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the resolution on July 25.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump fails again to quash special grand jury report
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver who fell asleep and hit utility pole fired by agency
Deadly Applebee's parking lot shooting.in unincorporated Stone Mountain.
1 found shot to death in Applebee’s parking lot in Stone Mountain, police say
First Alert | Triple digit heat indices Thursday!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated strong to severe storms possible overnight

Latest News

City of Avondale Estates wellness app
City of Avondale Estates provides wellness app for police officers
Georgia man helps break a world record for the fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River by a team
Families say they’re priced out of program where Chris Eubanks got his start
City of Avondale Estates provides wellness app for police officers