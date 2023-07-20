3-Degree Guarantee
Death under investigation at DeKalb County apartment complex

A death overnight in Stone Mountain is under investigation.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking into a death at a DeKalb County apartment complex overnight.

It happened at the Park at Somerset apartments at Abberley Way and Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain.

Atlanta News First spoke with a woman who says a group of guys shot someone in a car around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and then drove off in their own car. Police have not confirmed any of those details at this time.

We have reached out to DeKalb police for more information and will provide updates as soon as we learn more.

