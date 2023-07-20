District attorney: Mother to serve life in prison after killing, dumping toddler in Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman in Cobb County has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to the death of her 19-month-old son, whose body was dumped in the Chattahoochee River.

29-year-old Breyanla Cooper pled guilty to counts of malice murder, aggravated assault and concealing death, according to a statement from the Office of the Cobb County District Attorney.

“It is unfathomable that a human being could do this to a baby,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said during the plea hearing. “It is unspeakable that a mother would do this to her own flesh and blood.”

The case started in July 2021 when a Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services firefighter found Faheem Cooper’s body floating in the river near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. When media reported the story, Cooper called police to identify the body, the district attorney’s statement said.

Cooper told authorities that a man kidnapped her son at a hotel because she owed him money. But surveillance footage showed no evidence of the event. Instead, GPS data from Cooper’s car showed she was near the river on June 26, where Faheem was killed and left in the river, according to the district attorney. She was arrested for his murder six days later, the statement said.

On her cell phone, detectives found that Cooper had searched for foster care and the Chattahoochee River in June. Cooper’s older daughter also told detectives that Cooper said “their time with Faheem was done,” according to the statement.

“I cannot imagine how painful this has got to be for the family. There’s just nothing the court can say or do to make this any better for anybody,” Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill, who sentenced Cooper to life, said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.