Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing since 2022

49-year-old man Jessie Rogers was last seen in December 2022 and was reported missing in July.(Douglas County Sheriffs Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was last seen in 2022.

Jessie Rogers was last seen by his family in December 2022. He was reported missing in July, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is described as 6′1, and has brown hair and blue eyes, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt with khaki shorts.

If you have seen Rogers or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call (770) 920-3923 or send an email.

