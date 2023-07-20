3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Downed power lines, trees reported across Forsyth County

A number of downed trees and power lines from a stormy Thursday night have been reported across...
A number of downed trees and power lines from a stormy Thursday night have been reported across Forsyth County.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A number of downed trees and power lines from a stormy Thursday night have been reported across Forsyth County, according to the sheriff’s office.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for north Georgia, storms could have over 60 mph winds

The sheriff’s office encouraged people not to be out on the roads and to postpone commutes if possible.

The agency also said to avoid any areas with downed power lines.

According to Georgia Power, there are more than 153,000 customers without power as of 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.

There is no official word as to what caused the power outages specifically and when power will be restored to customers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The owner of the BP on Flat Shoals Road was identified as Rahil Surani, 24. The DeKalb County...
‘It’s sad someone would take his life like that’: DeKalb County gas station owner gunned down in armed robbery, police say
Georgia election voting stickers
More than 190K names removed from Georgia voter roll ahead of 2024 election
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a game-winning, three-run...
With the Braves now publicly traded, here’s how you can own a piece of the team

Latest News

2 moms die a day in the U.S. during childbirth, new Georgia bill would help to change that
cat in Cherokee County neighborhood.
Cherokee County community at odds over feral cat problem
Midtown Alliance, Midtown Green program
Beating the heat: How outdoor workers manage Atlanta summer
Beating the heat: How outdoor workers manage Atlanta summer