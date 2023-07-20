Downed power lines, trees reported across Forsyth County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A number of downed trees and power lines from a stormy Thursday night have been reported across Forsyth County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office encouraged people not to be out on the roads and to postpone commutes if possible.

The agency also said to avoid any areas with downed power lines.

According to Georgia Power, there are more than 153,000 customers without power as of 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.

There is no official word as to what caused the power outages specifically and when power will be restored to customers.

