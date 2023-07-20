Families say they’re priced out of program where Chris Eubanks got his start

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wimbledon darling Chris Eubanks got his start on the tennis courts at the South Fulton Tennis Center, roughly 15 miles south of Atlanta.

Last week, the 27-year-old Georgia Tech grad became the only U.S. player to advance to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the Gentlemen’s Singles draw.

Now families in South Fulton say due to high court rental costs, a summer program there has been canceled.

“The students are there, the parents are there, it’s that bottleneck when it comes to facilities, that’s really the challenge,” said Pivotal Sales, whose daughter plays youth tennis in South Fulton.

Sales helped organize an online petition urging South Fulton officials to help relax the court fees to help accommodate for families.

“We would expect a lengthened program to support the needs of ALL families, remain local and affordable,” said the online petition, addressed to South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau and the City Council.

Sales said parents a part of the South Atlanta Community Tennis Association appealed to South Fulton parks officials earlier this summer but were unable to negotiate a new agreement.

Sales said expensive court fees were a driving factor in limiting the participation of roughly 70 families who relied on the camp for summer programming and tennis lessons.

“For South Fulton, everyone is not trying to become pro. For many, summer camps are a place to send your children to be able to eat, a place where they can go, we know they’re safe, they’re having fun. All that was dried up this summer,” said Sales.

Sales said the City set court fees at $17 per match, a cost she said would trickle down to parents trying to enroll their kids in camp.

According to public websites, Peachtree City charges $5/hour for public use of their courts. In Gwinnett County, the Hudlow Tennis Center charges $5/hour.

Sugar Creek Tennis charges $3/hour before 6 p.m. But, for practice fees, it charges $30 for 2 hours without a coach.

Makai Sales, 15, said she watched Eubanks’ run at Wimbledon and now she’s missing out on practicing in light of the summer camp not running full programming this summer.

“And to see him at Wimbledon, on TV, playing Tsitsipas, and Medvedev, all the big guys, I was like oh my goodness. I know this dude,” said Makai Sales. “It just inspired me to want to do that, and that’s why I need to practice to get to where he is,” Sales said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the City of South Fulton to better understand the parents’ concerns.

A spokesperson responded on Wednesday evening:

“We acknowledge the concerns of some residents regarding the summer camp hosted by the South Atlanta Community Tennis Association (SACTA). City of South Fulton staff met with citizens in June and subsequently presented a proposed agreement on June 27th to SACTA. Following several conversations between staff and SACTA leadership, a revised agreement was sent to the City on July 7th. SACTA was informed on July 7th that a revision of approved rates must go before the City Council in August. We have asked that, given the timing of the camp, we limit the use agreement to providing a summer program. To date, we are waiting on SACTA Leadership’s response.

As a local governing body, we strive to provide enriching and diverse experiences for our community members, and summer camps are an integral part of our offerings. To address the immediate needs of the community at large, Arise Tennis is currently hosting a weekly half-day camp that is open to youth ages four to eighteen. In addition to this summer camp, the South Fulton Tennis Center provides free programming through the 6 Months of Summer initiative (June 1 - November 1) for all ages, which includes Ladies’ Night and Tennis After Dark on Saturdays from 5 pm to 9 pm.

We understand the importance of ensuring affordability and accessibility for all families. Our aim is to strike a balance between maintaining the high-quality standards of the camps and making them more financially attainable for everyone.”

This week, Chris Eubanks was added to the roster to play at the Atlanta Open, which starts July 22 at Atlantic Station.

