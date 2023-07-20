3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory south of Atlanta today with pop-up storms

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today will be the hottest day of the year in metro Atlanta with highs in the upper 90s and isolated afternoon and evening storms possible.

Thursday’s summary

High - 96°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 30%

FIRST ALERT for heat today

Highs will reach into the upper 90s today in all of metro Atlanta with heat index temperatures above 100 degrees. The heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees south of metro Atlanta, which has led to a heat advisory for Troup, Meriwether, Lamar, Pike, Upson, Butts, Jasper, Putnam and Morgan counties.

Heat Advisory for parts of north Georgia today
Heat Advisory for parts of north Georgia today(Atlanta News First)

Isolated storms possible today

Isolated storms will also be possible this afternoon, mainly northeast of metro Atlanta. The coverage of storms will be low a 30%, but due to the hot temperatures, any storm that does develop this afternoon could be strong with damaging winds.

Forecast map for Thursday evening
Forecast map for Thursday evening(Atlanta News First)
Severe weather risk for Thursday
Severe weather risk for Thursday(Atlanta News First)

More rain Friday into Saturday

Additional rain will be possible Friday morning and Friday night through Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, dry air will move into north Georgia with lower humidity and no rain through much of next week!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

