FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory south of Atlanta today with pop-up storms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today will be the hottest day of the year in metro Atlanta with highs in the upper 90s and isolated afternoon and evening storms possible.
Thursday’s summary
High - 96°
Normal high - 90°
Chance of rain - 30%
FIRST ALERT for heat today
Highs will reach into the upper 90s today in all of metro Atlanta with heat index temperatures above 100 degrees. The heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees south of metro Atlanta, which has led to a heat advisory for Troup, Meriwether, Lamar, Pike, Upson, Butts, Jasper, Putnam and Morgan counties.
Isolated storms possible today
Isolated storms will also be possible this afternoon, mainly northeast of metro Atlanta. The coverage of storms will be low a 30%, but due to the hot temperatures, any storm that does develop this afternoon could be strong with damaging winds.
More rain Friday into Saturday
Additional rain will be possible Friday morning and Friday night through Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, dry air will move into north Georgia with lower humidity and no rain through much of next week!
