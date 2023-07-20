FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory for parts of north Georgia Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FIRST ALERT for dangerous heat index Thursday

Thursday’s high is 96 in Atlanta, which will tie for the hottest day of the year, so far. Heat index temperatures -- what it feels like on your skin -- will climb above 100 degrees, which is dangerous and a First Alert. The National Weather Service has just issued a Heat Advisory for parts of north Georgia beginning at noon tomorrow. Feel like temperatures will be between 102-108. With these type of conditions all heat related illnesses become possible. Limiting time outdoors is recommended, combined with drinking plenty of water.

Feels like temperatures top 100° (Atlanta News First)

Heat index in north Georgia Thursday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

A few thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon as a boundary moves into the region. There is ample energy in the atmosphere that a couple of these storms could produce damaging winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms Thursday. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in stronger storms.

Drier weather starting Saturday afternoon

We’ll see a daily chance of rain through early Saturday with drier air moving in Saturday afternoon. This drier air will lead to lower humidity and no rain starting Saturday afternoon through the beginning of next week.

