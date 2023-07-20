FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Strong to severe thunderstorms ripped through north Georgia Thursday afternoon. Winds gusted over 60 mph in some places, downing trees and causing more than 150,000 people to lose electricity. Scattered storms continue this evening across north Georgia. The severe storm threat will gradually diminish overnight, but a few weaker storms are possible late at night - mainly north of Atlanta.

There is a First Alert on Friday for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and at night. It will not be quite as hot as Thursday, but should still reach 90 in Atlanta.

An early thunderstorm is possible on Saturday, mainly before 9 am and south of I-20. After that, it should be smooth sailing for the rest of the weekend. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, and near 90 on Sunday with lower humidity. It stays dry into early next week, and it will get hotter and more humid in the midweek.

