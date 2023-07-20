3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton County man arrested for child sexual exploitation, GBI says

Steven Lawrence Jones, 51, was arrested for sexual exploitation of children in Fulton County...
Steven Lawrence Jones, 51, was arrested for sexual exploitation of children in Fulton County last Thursday.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man in Fulton County is facing four counts of child sexual exploitation after he was arrested last Thursday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI began investigating 51-year-old Steven Jones after a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report said he was possibly collecting and distributing child sexual abuse material online, the GBI said in a statement.

After a home search, Jones was taken to Fulton County Jail.

The GBI asks anyone who may have information about child abuse to contact the GBI Child Exploitation Unit at (404) 270-8870 or report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The owner of the BP on Flat Shoals Road was identified as Rahil Surani, 24. The DeKalb County...
‘It’s sad someone would take his life like that’: DeKalb County gas station owner gunned down in armed robbery, police say
Georgia election voting stickers
More than 190K names removed from Georgia voter roll ahead of 2024 election
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a game-winning, three-run...
With the Braves now publicly traded, here’s how you can own a piece of the team

Latest News

Police said the 85-year-old man died after getting trapped underneath the rolling car.
85-year-old man dies after getting trapped under rolling car in Buckhead, police say
With the upcoming school year around a month away for the Atlanta metro area, there are plenty...
Back-to-school drives, events happening in metro Atlanta
Lake Allatoona
54-year-old man drowns in Lake Allatoona, authorities say
The case started in July 2021 when a Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services firefighter found...
District attorney: Mother to serve life in prison after killing, dumping toddler in Chattahoochee River