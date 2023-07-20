Fulton County man arrested for child sexual exploitation, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man in Fulton County is facing four counts of child sexual exploitation after he was arrested last Thursday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI began investigating 51-year-old Steven Jones after a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report said he was possibly collecting and distributing child sexual abuse material online, the GBI said in a statement.

After a home search, Jones was taken to Fulton County Jail.

The GBI asks anyone who may have information about child abuse to contact the GBI Child Exploitation Unit at (404) 270-8870 or report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

