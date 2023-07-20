GBI: 2 Georgia men arrested in separate child sexual exploitation investigations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men from neighboring Georgia counties were arrested in two separate cases in what the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said is part of the agency’s efforts to track down those “involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.”

According to investigators, the first case came from a cyber tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding “possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.”

The tip led the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit to look into the online activity of 28-year-old Oconee County resident Salvador Martinez.

On July 11, Martinez’s home was searched, according to the GBI. He was arrested and later charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children.

In a separate operation originating out of Clarke County, the GBI CEACC unit said it launched an investigation into the “distribution of child sexual abuse material through an online peer-to-peer file-sharing program.”

This led authorities to search the home of 31-year-old Taylor Harding Gibson, who was arrested and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children in connection with the investigation, according to the GBI. Gibson was arrested on July 11, the GBI said.

The GBI is reminding people if they see something, say something. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (1-800) 597-8477, through the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.